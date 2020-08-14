The Rolling Stones – “Scarlet (The War On Drugs Remix)”

Last month, the Rolling Stones released “Scarlet,” a previously unreleased song that features Jimmy Page on guitar and will be included on the upcoming reissue of the Stones’ 1973 album Goats Head Soup. It’s getting more of a push than your standard reissue track typically does. Last week, it got a socially-distant music video starring Normal People breakout Paul Mescal and today it’s getting a remix courtesy of the War On Drugs. The group’s leader Adam Granduciel punches up the track a bit, adding some new instrumentation and speeding it up.

It’s the first new material that the War On Drugs have officially shared in quite a while. Their last full-length album was 2017’s A Deeper Understanding. Toward the beginning of lockdown, Granduciel went on Instagram Live to debut some new songs that he had been working on.

Check out the War On Drugs remix of “Scarlet” below.

The deluxe Goats Head Soup reissue is out 9/4 on Interscope/Polydor/UMe.