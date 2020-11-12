Inside The War On Drugs’ New Live Album And Their Next Studio Opus

One of those songs, “Harmonia’s Dream” — which is named for the ’70s kosmische supergroup, contrary to being labelled “Harmonious Dream” online — again benefitted from the demoing process. Anyone who’s heard it knows its a gorgeous, synth-drenched track. Granduciel reveals the instrumental he played on Instagram is actually only the middle of the song, the big payoff after a first section that was still too unfinished to share. That all came about way back when A Deeper Understanding was just coming out, and Granduciel and Bennett were demoing in Brooklyn. “It was the perfect sound,” Granduciel recalls of Bennett arriving at that middle section. “Looking back on it now three and a half years later, I still can’t believe someone composed that in the moment without a flub or a wonky note or getting overly confident with the fact that he’d really dialed something in. I’ve been carrying that section around for three and a half years now, just forming the song around this middle section.” Again, Granduciel attributes those moments of magic to the laidback, pared-down demoing sessions.

All three of the songs from that Instagram stream are definitely going to be on the new album. It sounds like, after the drift of Lost In The Dream and the towering aesthetic of A Deeper Understanding, the fifth album might wind up being more direct. Granduciel mentions being more “deliberate” with arrangements, and who knows what that could yield given how carefully calibrated the big releases in prior Drugs songs have been. He also mentions that all the songs are under five minutes. “But they are still arguably more esoteric, sonically, than some of the longer songs,” he adds.

Once Granduciel gets going talking about the new material, he’s audibly animated. He mentions another new track, “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” that he’s particularly excited about. Back when his child was a newborn, he didn’t have much time to write. But one night after putting the baby to sleep, he sat down with a guitar to try out some chords he’d had earlier in the day, and a bunch of verses for “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” spilled out. He uploaded it to the band Dropbox — a mechanism he obsessively (and joyously) curates into different sections — and waited to see if anyone gravitated towards it. They did, and the song’s been built up since from those original two chords; on the final version, it features guest vocals from Lucius. “It’s just all my favorite music filtered through myself and our sound,” Granduciel says of the song.

He brings up another called “Living Proof,” the result of another NYC demo session, this time accompanied by Here We Go Magic’s Mike Bloch on guitar. They had an hour left in the session and had already done a bunch of demos, and Granduciel almost wanted to leave it. Then he revisited a simple voice memo from the day before, and all the sudden “Living Proof” took shape in a couple takes. “I feel like having songs is such a fleeting thing,” Granduciel ventures. “I could’ve never uploaded that to the Dropbox, or listened to the memo. I just remembered how fun it can be to stumble on a song. I think all the songs I love are the ones that came out of nowhere. All the sudden, in that moment, when you’re really creating this thing, all these things come back and make sense in the moment.”

Though Granduciel is focused on just getting this album finished, it must’ve been an inspiring stretch of time: He’s also already talking about the music that’s not going to be on the album. It seems there’s going to be a lot of leftover material to parse. “I think I’d like to do another record,” Granduciel says, projecting out across 2021 and the ongoing inability to tour. “I thought maybe I’d make… not a solo album, but something different.” There’s a bunch of songs that aren’t quite done, or aren’t quite right for this album.

One of those is a 34-minute song that came out of a studio jam with Hartley, LaMarca, and a LinnDrum. “I tried editing it down and I got it to 26 minutes and then we got it down to 12 minutes and… you just gotta have the whole thing,” Granduciel says. He mentions maybe it could be a standalone single. “Once I finish the bulk of the material I feel works together [for the album], it’d be cool to find some time to put some of this stuff together,” he adds. “It feel like its own thing.”