The War On Drugs – “Living Proof”
We’ve been waiting what feels like forever for the fifth War On Drugs album. A Deeper Understanding dropped more than four years ago. Last year’s live album LIVE DRUGS, while rad, only briefly satiated the hunger for more meticulous heartland rock fantasias. New fatherhood and a pandemic surely did not speed up the process for Adam Granduciel and company. But holy shit, it’s time. Following yesterday’s teaser, the new LP has a release date, a title, cover art, tour dates, and, blessedly, a lead single out today.
I Don’t Live Here Anymore will be out at the end of October. The band recorded it in more than a dozen sessions in seven studios over three years. One of those sessions took place in May 2019 at Electro-Vox Recording Studios in LA, where the full War On Drugs lineup convened to record “Living Proof,” the eventual album opener and lead single. In contrast to the Granduciel’s usual approach, which involves endless overdubs and tinkering, this one came together live in the moment without much preparation, a warm organic ballad that feels like a truly unique entry in the band’s canon. It’s so good, you guys.
“Living Proof” debuts today with a video by Emmett Malloy. Shot on 16mm film, it captures Granduciel in a pickup truck and at Panoramic studio in Stinson Beach, California. The vibes are strong with it. Watch below, where you can also find the I Don’t Live Here Anymore tracklist and the band’s live itinerary.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Living Proof”
02 “Harmonia’s Dream”
03 “Change”
04 “I Don’t Wanna Wait”
05 “Victim”
06 “I Don’t Live Here Anymore”
07 “Old Skin”
08 “Wasted”
09 “Rings Around My Father’s Eyes”
10 “Occasional Rain”
TOUR DATES:
11/12 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze
01/19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
01/20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
01/21 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
01/22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
01/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
01/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
01/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
01/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
01/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/02 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
02/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
02/05 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
02/06 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
02/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
02/10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
02/11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
02/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
02/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
02/15 – St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre
02/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
02/18 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
02/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
02/21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/23 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
02/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
02/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
03/22 – Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall
03/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
03/27 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
03/28 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
03/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
03/31 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
04/02 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
04/04 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
04/05 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
04/07 – München, DE @ Zenith
04/09 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
04/11 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham
04/12 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
04/14 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
04/16 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
04/18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
04/20 – Köln, DE @ Palladium
04/21 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
04/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
I Don’t Live Here Anymore is out 10/29 on Atlantic. Pre-order it here.