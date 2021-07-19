The War On Drugs – “Living Proof”

I Don’t Live Here Anymore will be out at the end of October. The band recorded it in more than a dozen sessions in seven studios over three years. One of those sessions took place in May 2019 at Electro-Vox Recording Studios in LA, where the full War On Drugs lineup convened to record “Living Proof,” the eventual album opener and lead single. In contrast to the Granduciel’s usual approach, which involves endless overdubs and tinkering, this one came together live in the moment without much preparation, a warm organic ballad that feels like a truly unique entry in the band’s canon. It’s so good, you guys.

“Living Proof” debuts today with a video by Emmett Malloy. Shot on 16mm film, it captures Granduciel in a pickup truck and at Panoramic studio in Stinson Beach, California. The vibes are strong with it. Watch below, where you can also find the I Don’t Live Here Anymore tracklist and the band’s live itinerary.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Living Proof”

02 “Harmonia’s Dream”

03 “Change”

04 “I Don’t Wanna Wait”

05 “Victim”

06 “I Don’t Live Here Anymore”

07 “Old Skin”

08 “Wasted”

09 “Rings Around My Father’s Eyes”

10 “Occasional Rain”

TOUR DATES:

11/12 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

01/19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

01/20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

01/21 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

01/22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

01/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

01/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

01/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

01/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

01/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/02 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

02/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

02/05 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

02/06 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

02/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

02/10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

02/11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

02/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

02/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

02/15 – St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre

02/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

02/18 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

02/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

02/21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/23 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

02/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

02/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

03/22 – Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall

03/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

03/27 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

03/28 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

03/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

03/31 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

04/02 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

04/04 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

04/05 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz

04/07 – München, DE @ Zenith

04/09 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

04/11 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham

04/12 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

04/14 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

04/16 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

04/18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

04/20 – Köln, DE @ Palladium

04/21 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

04/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

04/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

I Don’t Live Here Anymore is out 10/29 on Atlantic. Pre-order it here.