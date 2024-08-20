Contour is a singer, songwriter, and producer from Charleston, South Carolina, who makes arty and complex R&B. His new album Take Off From Mercy — his debut for Mexican Summer — arrives in November, and he’s previewing it today with two singles: “Theresa” and “Gin Rummy.”

The personnel on Take Off From Mercy includes Saul Williams, Mndsgn, and co-producer Omari Jazz. Taking narrative inspiration from Toni Morrison’s contemporary classic novel Song Of Solomon, Contour has organized the record into three portions: “Night,” “Evening,” and “Morning.” Both of today’s new songs fall into the former category, with “Theresa” representing a state of bliss and “Gin Rummy” showing what can happen when things take a darker turn. Listen to both songs and see the album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “If He Changed My Name”

02 “Now We’re Friends”

03 “Faith”

04 “Entry 10-4 (Mood Recipe)”

05 “Watchword”

06 “(re)Turn”

07 “Mercy”

08 “Ark Of Bones”

09 “Guitar Bains”

10 “The Earth Spins”

11 “Theresa”

12 “Gin Rummy”

13 “Reflexion”

14 “Seasonal”

15 “For Ocean”

Take Off From Mercy is out 11/1 via Mexican Summer.