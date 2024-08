Canadian-born, London-based musician Dana Gavanski released her album Late Slap a few months ago, and now she’s shared a new track from those same sessions — a late slap from Late Slap, if you will. The new track “Ought To Feel” is a flinty, twitchy indie-pop track with a bit of that old Delta 5 post-punk deadpan to it. Listen below.

Late Slap is out now on Full Time Hobby.