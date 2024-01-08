Canadian singer-songwriter Dana Gavanski started releasing music in 2017 and has two albums and one EP under her belt. Today, she’s announcing her third LP Late Slap and sharing the effervescent single “How To Feel Uncomfortable.”

“I realized that in order to become stronger I needed to get used to being uncomfortable,” Gavanski said about the track in a statement, explaining that she had lost her voice during the making of her previous record, When It Comes. She cites Susan Sontag as an influence for the song and album overall, summoning a quote from her 2003 book Regarding The Pain Of Others: “It is passivity that dulls feeling. The states described as apathy, moral or emotional anesthesia, are full of feelings; the feelings are rage and frustration…”

“The album holds together the seemingly disparate aspects of my character that I have sometimes tried to repress,” Gavanski explained. “With this album I’m letting them into the room, celebrating them for all their strangeness — a strangeness which I think we all, on some level, share.”

Watch director Ella Margolin’s video for “How To Feel Uncomfortable” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “How To Feel Uncomfortable”

02 “Let Them Row”

03 “Late Slap”

04 “Ears Were Growing”

05 “Singular Coincidence”

06 “Song For Rachel”

07 “Eye On Love”

08 “Ribbon”

09 “Dark Side”

10 “Reiteration”

Late Slap is out 4/5 on Full Time Hobby.