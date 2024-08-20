Watch Jeff Goldblum & Haley Reinhart Play A Jazzy Taylor Swift Cover On Kimmel

Earlier this year, Jeff Goldblum teamed up with American Idol finalist Haley Reinhart for a cover of Taylor Swift’s 2019 song “Lover.” Last week, the pair performed it live on Kimmel while Goldblum was serving as fill-in host.

Their interpretation has Goldblum on piano, Reinhart on vocals, plus the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra to make it even jazzier and more mature, especially with the help of a captivating organ and a soaring saxophone. Below, watch the performance and hear the recorded version as well.