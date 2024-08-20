Last month, Kal Marks announced their new album Wasteland Baby and released the lead single “Insects.” The noise-rock crew is back today with an anxious tune titled “A Functional Earth.”

“‘A Functional Earth’ really helped cement the new album into a more colorful groovy direction,” vocalist and guitarist Carl Shane said. “We listened to Pet Sounds after a long writing session day. I’ve heard the album thousands of times, but the intro of ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’ bounced around in my head in a much darker distorted way than normal. Instead of writing a trippy song about flowers and sunshine we wrote a trippy song about the end of the world. Sometimes it feels like the end is right around the corner and in truth for some people it is very true. Some are watching their families die. Humanity invented its own damnation with its unending thirst for power. We can’t stop drilling holes into the ground, releasing toxins into the air and water, or raining bombs on innocent people. The planet is pretty awesome on its own, just some people can’t stop and smell the fucking roses. I’m not saying anything new.”

Watch the video for “A Functional Earth” below, shot and edited by Pat Ronayne with lighting and special effects from Kieran McShane.

Wasteland Baby is out 9/13 on Exploding In Sound.