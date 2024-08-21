fantasy of a broken heart have previewed their debut full-length Feats Of Engineering with “AFV,” “Ur Heart Stops,” and “Loss.” Today, the New York experimental duo is releasing the captivating song “Follow Your Captain,” which doesn’t appear on the album.

“‘Follow Your Captain’ was recorded in 12 hours in Al’s bedroom earlier this summer and mixed the next day,” Bailey Wollowitz said, continuing:

The essence of the song has existed for as long as the rest of the tunes on the record, yet we never attempted to finish it until long after the album was completed. I had always wanted to release an extra last minute song, perhaps in goofy admiration of pop stars who have the resources to redo all their mixes the night before the album comes out. Or “it’s the same and there’s three more” style. And yet, we stumbled across this song, which while existing somewhat in the pop stratosphere had always felt too dark and personal to release. Captain is about our youth together, our time spent in the woods and tunneling underground, and a human’s ability to recklessly let themselves be controlled by another. A lot of the sound design was inspired by Smash Bros. It’s the quickest we’ve ever completed a recording from start to finish, and I think the anxiety of doing so is palpable.

“Follow Your Captain” is as mesmerizing and unpredictable as the album singles. It’s further proof of why fantasy of a broken heart earned our Band To Watch honor back in May. Check out “Follow Your Captain” below.

Feats Of Engineering is out 9/27 via Dots Per Inch.