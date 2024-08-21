Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan go way back together. When Rodrigo launched her first tour in 2022, a then-unknown Roan opened the San Francisco show. Rodrigo and Roan share a primary collaborator, producer Dan Nigro, and Roan sang backup vocals on Rodrigo’s songs “Lacy” and “Obsessed.” Earlier this year, Rodrigo launched her Guts Tour, and Roan opened the first 24 dates. That really kicked off Roan’s insane, meteoric rise — a pop-star takeoff so fast and so complete that it took another Taylor Swift special-edition drop to keep Roan’s 2023 debut album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess from ascending to #1 this week. Last night, things came full circle when Rodrigo welcomed surprise guest Chappell Roan to the stage.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour ends tonight. Last night’s show, the second-to-last of the whole run, was the fourth in a five-night stand at the Intuit Dome, the brand-new arena in Inglewood. Last Friday night, Rodrigo and her band reportedly soundchecked with “Hot To Go!,” the Chappell Roan hit with the goofy and “YMCA”-esque audience-participation dance, so there were rumblings that Roan would join Rodrigo onstage at some point. At last night’s show, Rodrigo talked about how long she’s known Chappell Roan, and she called Roan “one of the most singular, inspiring, powerful artists I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting.” The audience came unglued with every hint that Chappell Roan was the artist in question, when Roan came to the stage, and when Roan said that she was about to teach them a dance.

Look, people are weird about pop stars. Chappell Roan, in particular, would really appreciate it if people stopped being weird about pop stars. Maybe you’re sick of hearing about one of these people, or maybe you’re sick of hearing about both of these people. But if you don’t get at least a little bit of a feelgood charge watching these two artists running around the stage together, visibly delighted to be in each other’s presence, while thousands of kids lose their minds, then I don’t know what to tell you. This shit is awesome. Watch the fan footage below.