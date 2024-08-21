Last month, the great UK singer-songwriter Laura Marling posted a video of herself playing a solo piano version of her new song “No One’s Gonna Love You Like I Can.” That track appears on Marling’s upcoming album Patterns In Repeat, and we’ve already heard first single “Patterns.” Today, Marling has shared the studio version of “No One’s Gonna Love You Like I Can,” and it’s awfully pretty.

“No One’s Gonna Love You Like I Can” opens with this line: “You were taking off your clothes in a bar by the road when I thought no oneʼs going to know you like I know.” If you went in cold, without context, you might assume that it’s a love song to a stripper. But no: The track is about Marling’s daughter, who was born last year, which completely tracks. (Little kids take their clothes off all the time.)

Marling produced Patterns In Repeat herself, recording it at her home studio in London. That means that the studio version of “No One’s Gonna Love You Like I Can” is just as stark and intimate as the one that Marling posted on Instagram. It’s even got the same kind of room-sound ambience, though the recorded version also has a lovely string section. It’s a short song, less than two minutes, but it gets huge feelings across. Listen below.

Patterns In Repeat is out 10/25 via Partisan/Chrysalis.