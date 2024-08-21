The Armed Cancel Fall Tour

The Armed, the ultra-diesel and once-mysterious Detroit post-hardcore collective, put on a famously wild live show. For years, the Armed barely toured, and their gigs were freakout spectacles, sometimes involving Juggalo cheerleaders. Since the release of last year’s Perfect Saviors, the Armed have become more of a functioning band, and they’ve been playing out more often. (They were at Stereogum’s Austin day party this year, and the people who were there said that they were awesome.) But it can’t be easy to put on an Armed show, and they’ve just been forced to cancel their fall touring plans.

Next month, the Armed were set to hit the road for a month-long North American run. They were co-headlining with LA punk-rap group Ho99o9, with DJ Haram and Kumo 99 as openers. On Instagram today, though, the Armed announce that they’ve had to cancel that run, blaming factors like weather, health, and “personal emergencies” leaving them in a financial situation where they just can’t do it: “The finances of an indie band across the board are quite tenuous, and often dealt with in the aggregate. And one (or in this case, several) things going wrong often has consequences down the line… Countless peers are in very similar situations constantly — often handled quietly by a lot of elbow grease and cleverness. This is the unfortunate one that just pushes a bit past the breaking point.”

They seem very bummed about it. Here’s the band’s Instagram statement:

This is incredibly painful to do. But the domino effect of some cancellations beyond our control (weather, health, etc) in combination with some personal emergencies had forced costly, drastic pivots over the summer. This led to a financial situation that we were hoping to quietly outmaneuver in the background over the last couple of months. However, as the tour moving into pre-production has called for resources we simply do not have, we’ve had to face facts that our current scenario is simply untenable. We cannot, at this moment, bring you the show. We know this is a huge letdown. Please know the feeling is mutual. This is easily the coolest bill we could’ve imagined and we were over the moon to bring it to life. Infinite love to the other bands, promoters, venues, booking agents and everyone who has been nothing but accommodating in trying to help us make this work, and understanding that we cannot. Again, extra thanks to all of YOU who pressed hard on the merch in the last couple weeks. We will still be honoring our obligations to the festivals and we are going to perform at them with the fury of a hundred billion suns. Seriously. Get ready to catch the most insane 3 pm side stage sets of your fucking life. To help us all vent, we will also be reinstating No Rest Fest this December in Detroit. More on this VERY soon. Ticket holders will be contacted by promoters about refunds. Please note that while this sucks shit, this is basic operating order and common behind the scenes stresses for bands like us. The finances of an indie band across the board are quite tenuous, and often dealt with in the aggregate. And one (or in this case, several) things going wrong often has consequences down the line. We seek NO extra sympathy. We apologize to you for the inconvenience. Countless peers are in very similar situations constantly — often handled quietly by a lot of elbow grease and cleverness. This is the unfortunate one that just pushes a bit past the breaking point. We will have MANY exciting things around the corner. We will see you again soon. We will never ever die. We love you all so so so much.

