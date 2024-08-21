A couple months back we were introduced to the Danish-Chilean artist Molina via “Scorpio.” It turns out that song was an early preview of When You Wake Up, a new LP coming in October. “It’s a record where I focused on the accidental and immediate,” Molina says in a press release, explaining that she let these qualities “become the center of the songs.”

Along with album details, today Molina has shared “Organs,” the closing track. “Organs” is a collaboration with fellow Copenhagen standout ML Buch, a favorite around these parts. The song delves into a hyperreal atmosphere that will be fondly familiar to Buch fans, merging sample-based electronic production with live instrumentation to form a yawning backdrop for Molina’s calm, melodious voice.

Molina offered this statement:

“Organs” is very much a fusion of our individual approaches to perceiving melodies, recordings, and sound in general. We are both fascinated by the “pulse” in music and how a song can be perceived to move at different paces. We also share a mutual attraction to catchy melodies. ML tends to unfold words with the melody in an elastic manner, while I prefer more on-the-note vocals that introduce unexpected harmonic shifts. “Organs” kind of holds all those elements of fascination and exploration together.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Navel”

02 “Scorpio”

03 “I Am Your House”

04 “The Road From Here”

05 “A New Day” (Feat. GB)

06 “Homesick”

07 “Flowers”

08 “Neverland”

09 “The Valleys Of Tomé”

10 “Organs” (Feat. ML Buch)

When You Wake Up is out 10/11 on Escho. Pre-order it here.