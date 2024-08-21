Beyoncé Doesn’t Want The Trump Campaign Using “Freedom,” Obviously

News August 21, 2024 4:02 PM By Chris DeVille

News August 21, 2024 4:02 PM By Chris DeVille

When longtime Donald Trump aide Steven Cheung posted footage of Trump descending from an airplane to Twitter/X on Tuesday, he opted to soundtrack the 13-second clip with Beyoncé’s Lemonade track “Freedom.” Beyoncé, predictably, is not thrilled. The singer’s camp has issued a cease-and-desist order to the Trump campaign, Rolling Stone reports. As of this writing, Cheung’s post remains live on Elon Musk’s internet.

“Freedom” is a pointed selection by Cheung considering the song has now appeared in multiple Kamala Harris campaign ads, including a new one that debuted Monday featuring narration from actor Jeffrey Wright. Trump himself has long maintained an adversarial relationship with Beyoncé.

UPDATE: The post in question has been deleted from Steven Cheung’s X account.

