Beyoncé Doesn’t Want The Trump Campaign Using “Freedom,” Obviously

When longtime Donald Trump aide Steven Cheung posted footage of Trump descending from an airplane to Twitter/X on Tuesday, he opted to soundtrack the 13-second clip with Beyoncé’s Lemonade track “Freedom.” Beyoncé, predictably, is not thrilled. The singer’s camp has issued a cease-and-desist order to the Trump campaign, Rolling Stone reports. As of this writing, Cheung’s post remains live on Elon Musk’s internet.

“Freedom” is a pointed selection by Cheung considering the song has now appeared in multiple Kamala Harris campaign ads, including a new one that debuted Monday featuring narration from actor Jeffrey Wright. Trump himself has long maintained an adversarial relationship with Beyoncé.

DNC airs new “Freedom” ad to kick off the Democratic Convention pic.twitter.com/lXLqKi2rAN — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 20, 2024

UPDATE: The post in question has been deleted from Steven Cheung’s X account.