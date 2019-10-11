Donald Trump Insults Beyoncé And “Little Bruce Springsteen” At Minneapolis Rally

Donald Trump just stirred up the Beyhive. And fans of Jay-Z. And Bruce Springsteen’s loyal following.

Apropos of nothing, the 45th president wheeled out the names of hip-hop’s billion-dollar power couple and The Boss as the superpowers he didn’t need to succeed.

It all went down during a rally overnight in Minneapolis, Minnesota, his first event since the Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry.

During one of his long rants about winning the election in 2016, a defiant Trump managed to put the boot into three rock stars and his former rival Hillary Clinton and former pres Barack Obama in the space of about 10 seconds.

“I didn’t need Beyoncé and Jay-Z. I didn’t need little Bruce Springsteen,” he said of his triumph. He went on to claim Springsteen would “do about two songs, then leave … and everyone leaves with him. And (Clinton is) still speaking in front of the same lousy crowd. Craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Springsteen, who is neither little in stature or in size (he’s listed at 177cm tall), will probably laugh off the insult. He’s not a fan of Trump. In an interview published last year in Esquire, the veteran rocker said, ““[Trump] has no interest in uniting the country, really, and actually has an interest in doing the opposite and dividing us, which he does on an almost daily basis.”

He added, “So that’s simply a crime against humanity, as far as I’m concerned. It’s an awful, awful message to send out into the world if you’re in that job and in that position. It’s just an ugly, awful message.”

HOV has referred to the leader in the past as a “superbug.”

Check out some of the reaction from Trump’s latest outburst below.

Trump for some reason going after Jay Z, Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen now….. pic.twitter.com/6Lft22HDaA — RickSanchez119 (@BadNewsSquanch) October 11, 2019

That's it.

Trump finally crossed the line.

He insulted Springsteen AND Beyoncé.

It's. On. pic.twitter.com/Wyoi3lTPb1 — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) October 11, 2019

Trump, just high as shit on some sort of upper, screaming about some minor beef with Jay-Z and Beyonce from three years ago, saying a presidential election was a great night of TV. — justin glawe (@JustinGlawe) October 11, 2019

Trump named dropped Beyonce and Jay-Z at his rally. Yikes. Don't get the hive started. The next few hours will be interesting. pic.twitter.com/wP04aOy6K6 — Brandon the Bot Slayer (@BGisBrandonGray) October 11, 2019

Trump has evoked Beyoncé’s name. If he thought Democrats were after jinx Whew. Wait till he meets the Bey-Hive. — William Fairfax (@DopeUrkel) October 11, 2019

This article originally appeared on Billboard.