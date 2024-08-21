A$AP Rocky Shares Video For “Highack,” Which Gave Jessica Pratt Her Hot 100 Debut

Three weeks ago A$AP Rocky released “Highjack,” the lead single from his long-awaited album Don’t Be Dumb. We liked the song a lot, not least of all because Rocky surprised us with the inclusion of indie-folk darling Jessica Pratt, whose recent Here In The Pitch continues her legacy of excellence.

Pratt — whose music draws heavily from ’60s and ’70s singer-songwriter fare, and who has cultivated a strong cult following without ever coming close to the mainstream — is not the first person we expected to jump on a track with the blog-era rap star who became Rihanna’s baby daddy. But we’re pleased with the exposure for the singer, who landed her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 when “Highjack” debuted at #89.

Today the official music video for “Highjack” has premiered. Unfortunately, Pratt is not in it. Rocky directed the clip with Thibaut Grevet, and you can watch it below.

Don’t Be Dumb is out 8/30 via A$AP Worldwide/Polo Grounds/RCA.