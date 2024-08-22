A$AP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb Pushed Back Again, But Tim Burton “Was Fucking With It Heavy”

For a moment, it seemed like A$AP Rocky was finally going to release his long-awaited new album Don’t Be Dumb. He shared the Jessica Pratt-featuring single “Highjack” and revealed there’s a track titled “Hood Happy” that has Morrissey, Busta Rhymes, Flavor Flav, Slick Rick, and Fatman Scoop. However, the rapper announced today that the record is being pushed from next week to this fall.

In Rocky’s new interview with Billboard, the delay is mentioned in a parenthetical aside: “During the course of reporting this story, he does push its release date from Aug. 30 to the fall.” Rocky clarified the issue on Twitter, writing, “LEAKS & SAMPLE CLEARANCES ARE DISRUPTING THE ALBUM. ITS BEEN 6 YEARS & I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. IM SORRY FOR THE WAIT.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rocky mentioned he tried to get Tim Burton to do the LP art, but their schedules wouldn’t align. He did, however, get to show the famous director the music: “I sat and I played the album for Tim Burton, and he was fucking with it heavy,” he said, adding, “he was rocking his head and he’s like, ‘Wow! I didn’t know you made that kind of music!’”

