Journey’s Neal Schon Shares Update About Feud With Bandmate Jonathan Cain

In July, Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain sued guitarist Neal Schon over the band debit card. They claimed their onstage performance was “one of the only aspects of the business that has not suffered,” and then canceled their UK and Ireland tour later that week. Today, Schon shared an encouraging update on the state of the group.

In the statement, Schon reveals that Journey have welcomed a third party to help them with their disagreements. “Anyone who follows Journey will know that Jon Cain and I don’t always see eye-to-eye on everything,” he begins, continuing:

Or, sometimes, on pretty much anything. Recently, Jon Cain made a number of claims and slanderous accusations about me and my wife — and I can’t stress enough how much it upset me and how wrong they are. I am determined to take the high road and push all this aside for the moment to focus on our fans, the tour and all who give so much to make things happen. That’s why I’m so glad that Jon now agrees with me that the current dynamic can’t continue and it’s also why I’m pleased that we’re going to bring in someone impartial to help us resolve our disputes, bring clarity to what we’re doing and allow us, as a band, to get back to what we should all focus on — making music and performing for our fans. Thank you all for your support and see you out there soon.

This isn’t the first time Journey has dealt with this specific problem; Cain sued Schon over access to the band’s corporate Amex card in 2022, and Schon countersued the following year. Also in 2022, Schon hit Cain with a cease-and-desist for playing “Don’t Stop Believin’” at a Trump rally.