Earlier this year, Mk.gee released Two Star & The Dream Police, which landed at #8 on our list of the Best Albums Of 2024 So Far. The 26-year-old was praised by Eric Clapton, and he’s about to head out on a world tour. Now, he’s sharing the new song “Lonely Fight.”

Mike Gordon played “Lonely Fight” live on his spring tour. It’s an intimate, meandering tune, moving with the dreamy atmosphere that fans adore him for. Listen below.