Nicholas Krgovich’s Old Band P:ano Reunite For First New Album In 19 Years

Last year, Nicholas Krgovich released his latest album Ducks. On Wednesday, the Vancouver performer and multi-instrumentalist announced the return of his long-dormant project P:ano, who will share their first new album in 19 years, ba ba ba, next month.

The lead single “a bit of coquitlam” is out now, and it’s a meditative, enchanting five minutes. Along with Krgovich, P:ano is Larissa Loyva, Justin Kellam, and Julia Chirka. ba ba ba leans into influences like Yo La Tengo, Low, Belle & Sebastian, the Magnetic Fields, and Stereolab, and it was mixed by their frequent collaborator Joseph Shabason. Hear “a bit of coquitlam” below.

ba ba ba is self-released on 9/17.