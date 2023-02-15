Nicholas Krgovich – “Front Stoop #2”

New Music February 15, 2023 5:27 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Nicholas Krgovich – “Front Stoop #2”

New Music February 15, 2023 5:27 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Vancouver performer and multi-instrumentalist Nicholas Krgovich has announced a new album, Ducks, coming next month via Orindal Records. A collection of solo four-track recordings, Ducks follows Krgovich’s 2022 collaboration with Joseph Shabason, At Scaramouche. Accompanying the album announce is a lead single, “Front Stoop #2.”

“Made up this song in a ‘end of the bed with an acoustic guitar preparing for a coffee shop open mic nite’ spirit!” Krgovich says of “Front Stoop #2,” adding: “Takes about as long to listen to as it did to come up with – my feelings in September 2019 after a summer of forest fires and a very trippy biblical end times western hemlock looper moth infestation… Enjoy :-)”

Listen to “Front Stoop #2” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Front Stoop #2”
02 “Coyote”
03 “Spring Rain”
04 “Ducks”
05 “Cup Full”
06 “Return”
07 “Rest”
08 “Who”
09 “How”
10 “Scorpio Rising (Grace Chen)”
11 “Eating Last Year’s Apples in July”

TOUR DATES:
04/14 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project *^
04/15 – Portland, OR @ Turn! Turn! Turn! *~
04/16 – Arcata, CA @ Outer Space *
04/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *%

* with Advance Base
^ with Lori Goldston
~ with Hot Gum
% with the Reds, Pinks and Purples

Ducks will be out 3/10 via Orindal Records. Pre-order it here.

Greg Campanile

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Threatened To Bench Any Chiefs Player Who Left The Locker Room To Watch Rihanna’s Halftime Show

2 days ago 0

Gorillaz Leader Damon Albarn Shares Piano Tribute To Trugoy From De La Soul

3 days ago 0

U2 Announce Achtung Baby Las Vegas Residency — Without Larry Mullen Jr.

3 days ago 0

Morrissey Complains Capitol Is Promoting “Sam Smith’s ‘Satanism'” But Not His New Album

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Fergie’s “London Bridge”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest