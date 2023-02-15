Vancouver performer and multi-instrumentalist Nicholas Krgovich has announced a new album, Ducks, coming next month via Orindal Records. A collection of solo four-track recordings, Ducks follows Krgovich’s 2022 collaboration with Joseph Shabason, At Scaramouche. Accompanying the album announce is a lead single, “Front Stoop #2.”

“Made up this song in a ‘end of the bed with an acoustic guitar preparing for a coffee shop open mic nite’ spirit!” Krgovich says of “Front Stoop #2,” adding: “Takes about as long to listen to as it did to come up with – my feelings in September 2019 after a summer of forest fires and a very trippy biblical end times western hemlock looper moth infestation… Enjoy :-)”

Listen to “Front Stoop #2” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Front Stoop #2”

02 “Coyote”

03 “Spring Rain”

04 “Ducks”

05 “Cup Full”

06 “Return”

07 “Rest”

08 “Who”

09 “How”

10 “Scorpio Rising (Grace Chen)”

11 “Eating Last Year’s Apples in July”

TOUR DATES:

04/14 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project *^

04/15 – Portland, OR @ Turn! Turn! Turn! *~

04/16 – Arcata, CA @ Outer Space *

04/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *%

* with Advance Base

^ with Lori Goldston

~ with Hot Gum

% with the Reds, Pinks and Purples

Ducks will be out 3/10 via Orindal Records. Pre-order it here.