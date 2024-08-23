RVG – “Don’t Take It Badly” & “Pet Sematary” (Ramones Cover)

New Music August 22, 2024 9:53 PM By Danielle Chelosky

A few years ago, RVG teamed up with Julia Jacklin for a haunting cover of Björk’s “Army Of Me.” Today, the Australian rock band tackled Ramones’ “Pet Sematary” and shared a new song titled “Don’t Take It Badly.”

RVG released their third album Brain Worms last year, which won the 2023 Soundmerch Australian Music Prize and the AIR Awards Independent Album Of The Year. “Don’t Take It Badly” is a surfy, unhurried heartbreak reckoning; their version of “Pet Sematary” is much more poignant than the original. Hear both below.

