In May, Abstract Crimewave recruited Lykke Li for “The Gambler,” the first single from their forthcoming album The Longest Night. The indie duo formerly known as Smile is back today with “Flyga Fram,” featuring Dungen.

“When we started writing ‘Flyga Fram,’ we both pretty much instantly had Gustav (Dungen) in mind for the track,” Joakim Åhlund explained. “Even just the main melody at its core had this sort of hippie, 70s vibe to it, which is something Dungen are obviously masters at. Once he was quite literally on board, we got him to record his vocals and flute parts from a boat that he was on at the time, on vacation just off the coast of Croatia. I myself was on a tiny island in Italy, and my wife and I actually recorded the backing vocals there, while Björn was back in the studio in Stockholm working on the drums with Nils from Amason. I think that makes it a Europop tune, right?”

Hear “Flyga Fram” below.

The Longest Night is out 10/3 via Chimp Limbs/Red Eye.