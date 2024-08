In a couple weeks, Prim will unleash their debut album Move Too Slow. So far the melodic alt-rock crew has released “Don’t Count On Me” and “Golden Tooth,” and today they unveiled the seething, grungy banger “Make Your Bed.”

“Make Your Bed” is as catchy and vivacious as it is distorted and aggressive. The murky ’90s atmosphere is palpable, and it makes for an exhilarating listen. Hear it below.

Move Too Slow is out 9/6 on Sunday Drive.