Sabrina Carpenter And Jenna Ortega Repeatedly Murder Each Other (And Share A Kiss) In Carpenter’s Gory “Taste” Video

After making a big splash this year with “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” Sabrina Carpenter released her anticipated new album Short n’ Sweet today, which turns out to sound a lot more like “Please Please Please” than “Espresso” in general. (I love both songs, but the album’s strong resemblance to Kacey Musgraves is not a bad thing.) Along with the new LP comes a wildly entertaining music video for opening track “Taste.”

The “Taste” video reunites Carpenter with veteran music video director Dave Meyers, who also helmed the clip for “Espresso.” It also casts her opposite rising star Jenna Ortega of Wednesday/Scream fame, which proves to be an electric combination. “Taste” is built around the concept of Carpenter telling her ex-boyfriend’s new lover, “You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you.” In the video, which is inspired by Death Becomes Her, Ortega plays the new love interest of Carpenter’s ex. The two women spend the whole video attacking each other in bouts of grisly cartoon violence. Lots of blood is spilled on all those nice outfits, and at one point Carpenter and Ortega share a kiss. It’s full of highly memorable visuals, and you can watch it below.

Short n’ Sweet is out now on Island.