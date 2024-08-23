Mötley Crüe Announce Cancelled EP With Beastie Boys Cover

Mötley Crüe have announced the Cancelled EP, produced by Bob Rock and arriving in early October. Following their 2019 soundtrack to the biographical film Dirt, not to mention 2021’s 40 Years cassette boxset, Cancelled features the already released, Mick Mars-less “Dogs Of War” and a cover of the Beastie Boys’ “Fight For Your Right,” which Mötley Crüe have performed live in the past.

“It was really great getting in the studio and working on some tracks together,” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement. “What started out as a couple demo ideas turned into this EP produced by Bob Rock. We look forward to getting back into the studio again soon and writing more new music, as well.”

Listen to “Fight For Your Right” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cancelled”

02 “Dogs Of War”

03 “Fight For Your Right”

The Cancelled EP arrives 10/4 via Big Machine Rock. Pre-order it here.