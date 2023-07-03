Watch Mötley Crüe Cover Beastie Boys At Secret London Club Show

Last we checked in on Mötley Crüe, their messy split from longtime guitarist Mick Mars was getting even messier. (The term “elder abuse” was thrown around.) At that point, the remaining band members were working on new songs, and they’ve since headed out on the road. Friday night, those travels led them to London club The Underground, where they played a secret show for a much more intimate audience than usual. At the gig, the Crüe ripped through an appropriately raw and dunderheaded cover of Beastie Boys’ eternal adrenaline-raiser “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!).” Watch below.

