Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel All Remaining 2024 Shows Including Festival Headline Appearances

Last month, Queens Of The Stone Age announced that the rest of their July shows would be cancelled while frontman Josh Homme headed back to the US for emergency surgery. Today, the band announced via Instagram that the remainder of their 2024 tour, including festival appearances, would be canceled as well. “Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the remainder of the year.”

The statement continues: “Josh and the QOTSA family are so thankful for your support and the time we were able to spend together over the last year. Hope to see you all again in 2025.”

As for festival ticket holders, a caption advises them to “visit specific event sites for updated information. Ticket holders for QOTSA shows will be contacted by point of purchase with further information about the new dates.”

Last year, Homme revealed that he’d been diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and had a successful treatment. He did not specify what type of cancer. Last fall, he told ITV that he’d been given the “all clear” and was feeling “the best I’ve felt all year.”

Read the band’s updated tour statement below.