Allegra Krieger – “Came”

Kilian Krieger

New Music August 26, 2024 10:47 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Next month, Allegra Krieger will release her new album Art Of The Unseen Infinity Machine, which features already-shared singles like “Never Arriving” and “Infinity Machine.” Today, Krieger is back with another album preview — this one’s called “Came.”

Opening up about her latest, which has an accompanying video, Krieger said via press release: “This song is about depression and feeling stuck in destructive patterns. It’s about wanting to connect with something outside of yourself and giving in to that impulse.”

Watch and listen to “Came” below.

TOUR DATES:
09/10 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade
10/17 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *
10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *
10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe *
10/21 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *
10/22 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *
10/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *
10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *
10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern *
10/26 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House
10/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake
10/29 – Somerville, MA @ The Rockwell
10/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *
* = w/ Greg Mendez

Art Of The Unseen Infinity Machine is out 9/13 via Double Double Whammy.

Rachel Brodsky Editor

