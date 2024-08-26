Next month, Allegra Krieger will release her new album Art Of The Unseen Infinity Machine, which features already-shared singles like “Never Arriving” and “Infinity Machine.” Today, Krieger is back with another album preview — this one’s called “Came.”

Opening up about her latest, which has an accompanying video, Krieger said via press release: “This song is about depression and feeling stuck in destructive patterns. It’s about wanting to connect with something outside of yourself and giving in to that impulse.”

Watch and listen to “Came” below.

TOUR DATES:

09/10 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade

10/17 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *

10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe *

10/21 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *

10/22 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

10/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern *

10/26 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House

10/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake

10/29 – Somerville, MA @ The Rockwell

10/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *

* = w/ Greg Mendez

Art Of The Unseen Infinity Machine is out 9/13 via Double Double Whammy.