City Of Olympia Declares Today Bikini Kill Day

The city of Olympia in Washington has declared today, August 23, “Bikini Kill Day,” in honor of the foundational riot grrrl band, which famously formed in 1990 with members Kathleen Hanna, Billy Karren, Kathi Wilcox, and Tobi Vail. (The current lineup includes Hanna, Wilcox, Vail, and touring guitarist Sara Landeau.) The honor is another feather in the band’s 2024 cap; earlier this year, Hanna released her memoir Rebel Girl: My Life As A Feminist Punk, Bikini Kill made their late-night TV debut on Colbert, and the band is currently on tour.

In fact, today Bikini Kill are back in Olympia for the two-day South Sound Block Party. “Yes, it’s true! The City of Olympia will be declaring this Friday, August 23rd, BIKINI KILL DAY,” the band wrote on Twitter/X. “Come out and celebrate with us at our show that night.”

The city’s proclamation reads as follows:

WHEREAS, Bikini Kill, a band formed in Olympia, Washington, in 1990, played a pivotal role in the Riot Grrrl movement—a feminist punk rock movement that has empowered women and marginalized voices across the globe; and

WHEREAS, Bikini Kill’s music and activism have inspired countless individuals to challenge gender norms, speak out against injustice, and create spaces for underrepresented voices in the music industry and beyond; and

WHEREAS, the band’s influence extends far beyond their music, symbolizing resistance, empowerment, and the fight for gender equality, and inspiring generations of artists and activists; and

WHEREAS, the City of Olympia recognizes the cultural and historical significance of Bikini Kill, whose members have not only contributed to our local music scene but have also brought international attention to our city as a hub of progressive thought and artistic innovation; and

WHEREAS, the City of Olympia acknowledges that during the formative years of the Riot Grrrl movement, we did not recognize the significance of the movement, the power of the message behind the music and the revolutionary artists creating it; and

WHEREAS, the City of Olympia recognizes the importance of preserving the legacy of Bikini Kill, the Riot Grrrl movement, and our independent music scene as vital parts of our community’s history and identity; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Dontae Payne, Mayor of the City of Olympia, do hereby proclaim August 23, 2024 as

BIKINI KILL DAY SIGNED IN THE CITY OF OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON THIS 23rd DAY OF AUGUST 2024

Dontae Payne Mayor

There will supposedly be a ceremony honoring Bikini Kill at the festival today, and supposedly it will be livestreamed from the festival’s Instagram account.