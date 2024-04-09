Kathleen Hanna Shares Excerpt From New Memoir Rebel Girl

Next month, Kathleen Hanna is releasing a memoir called Rebel Girl: My Life As A Feminist Punk, and she’s already got a book tour all plotted out. The moderator line-up for the tour includes Molly Ringwald, Amy Poehler, Hanif Abdurraqib, Lindy West, and more.

Today, Hanna has shared the first excerpt from the memoir via People magazine, and it’s about her initial infatuation with now-husband Adam Horovitz, aka Ad-Rock. The setting is Summersault, a festival that traveled around Australia in the mid-90s that both Bikini Kill and Beastie Boys played.

“Adam Horovitz was sitting on a construction digger in the performers’ area listening to Noise Addict when I bolted toward him,” Hanna wrote. “I ran straight at him without saying anything. Startled, he hid behind the digger. I chased him around it until we were both tired. Then I asked him if he wanted to play dominoes with me. Thus began the daily ritual of tour, finding ways to be with him.”

“I borrowed two skateboards from the guys in Rancid and went up to a group of musicians. ‘Who wants to go skateboarding?’ I said, trying to seem casual. I looked right at Adam,” she continued. ”I do,’ he said. We skateboarded around Adelaide and then lay on the pavement behind a grade school talking and looking at the stars.”

“One night Beastie Boys and Bikini Kill played music together in the hotel lobby,” the excerpt goes on. “We commandeered the bar band’s equipment when they took a break and performed a long, sloppy version of Steve Miller’s ‘Rock’n Me.’ It was fun. And I only realized how desperately I needed fun once I started having it again.”

Read the full excerpt over at People. Rebel Girl: My Life As A Feminist Punk is out 5/14. Pre-order it here. Check out the book tour itinerary here.