Rage Out To PlayThatBoiZay’s New Album VIP Feat. Denzel Curry, A$AP Rocky, JPEGMAFIA, & More

New Music August 23, 2024 4:31 PM By Chris DeVille

Florida rapper PlayThatBoiZay has worked a lot with Denzel Curry, and Curry is among the impressive cast of guests that appears on Zay’s new album out today. VIP also boasts appearances from A$AP Rocky, JPEGMAFIA, Kenny Mason, and Mike Dimes. The Curry and Rocky appearances come on “Hoodlumz,” a song you might have already heard on Curry’s King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 this year. As for Zay himself, he errs on the side of amped-up rage rap but can pull off smoother, more agile bars on tracks like “CUT UP.” Explore what the album has to offer below.

VIP is out now on Loma Vista.

Chris DeVille Staff

