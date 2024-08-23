Rage Out To PlayThatBoiZay’s New Album VIP Feat. Denzel Curry, A$AP Rocky, JPEGMAFIA, & More

Florida rapper PlayThatBoiZay has worked a lot with Denzel Curry, and Curry is among the impressive cast of guests that appears on Zay’s new album out today. VIP also boasts appearances from A$AP Rocky, JPEGMAFIA, Kenny Mason, and Mike Dimes. The Curry and Rocky appearances come on “Hoodlumz,” a song you might have already heard on Curry’s King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 this year. As for Zay himself, he errs on the side of amped-up rage rap but can pull off smoother, more agile bars on tracks like “CUT UP.” Explore what the album has to offer below.

VIP is out now on Loma Vista.