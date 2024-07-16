Once upon a time, A$AP Rocky and his A$AP Mob had a close association with SpaceGhostPurrp and his similarly minded Florida underground rap crew Raider Klan. As Rocky’s fortunes rose, though, he fell out with SGP, and the A$AP Mob/Raider Klan connection died. But now, the onetime Raider Klan standout Denzel Curry has a new song with Rocky.

On Friday, Denzel Curry will release his guest-heavy album King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2, a full-length tribute to his Southern underground rap roots. We’ve already heard “Hot One,” with FERG and TiaCorine, and “Black Flag Freestyle,” with That Mexican OT. Today, Curry shares “Hoodlumz,” a fast-rap workout that features A$AP Rocky and his own regular collaborator PlayThatBoiZay.

The “Hoodlumz” beat comes from Kwes Darko, a UK producer best-known for his work with slowthai, but it sounds like some old Memphis shit. The song barely lasts two minutes, and all three rappers attack the track with hard, purposeful verses. We’ve come to expect this kind of thing from Denzel Curry, but it feels like it’s been a while since I’ve heard Rocky this locked-in. Listen below.

King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2 is out 7/19 on Loma Vista Recordings.