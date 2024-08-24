Foo Fighters Respond To Trump Playing “My Hero” To Introduce RFK Jr.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Beyoncé’s team issued a cease-and-desist order to the Trump campaign for using her song “Freedom.” Now, Foo Fighters are speaking up about how their hit “My Hero” was used at a Trump rally without their permission.

Trump used “My Hero” to introduce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at his rally in Glendale, Arizona on Friday. A spokesperson for the band told Billboard, “Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were, they would not have granted it.” In addition, “appropriate actions are being taken” against the campaign, and any royalties received as a result of this usage will be donated to the Harris/Walz campaign.