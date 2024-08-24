Drake Shares Three New Songs On His Finsta

New Music August 24, 2024 11:41 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this month, Drake shared a 100GB data dump that had new music with Young Thug and Latto. On Friday, the rapper returned with three more tracks posted to his finsta.

The songs are “Circadian Rhythm,” “SOD,” and “No Face,” the latter of which features Playboi Carti. “SOD” was originally titled “Supersoak” and had a verse from Lil Yachty, but there were issues clearing a sample from Mr. HotSpot, who said they could only use it if they did a clean version due to his religious beliefs. Yachty is no longer on the track at all. Hear the three songs below.

