Peel Dream Magazine’s Joseph Stevens Scores New Movie Let’s Start A Cult

News August 24, 2024 12:21 PM By Danielle Chelosky

A few days ago, Peel Dream Magazine unveiled their new album Rose Main Reading Room. Today, the band’s Joseph Stevens revealed he scored the forthcoming film Let’s Start A Cult.

Let’s Start A Cult is a comedy starring Stavros Halkias and directed by Ben Kitnick. It comes out Oct. 25. “This was a really special one,” Stevens wrote on Instagram. “The movie is fucking hilarious and I was often literally crying with laughter as I received different cuts to compose to. This is shaping up to be a really important year for me musically, and this film is an important part of that. Stoked for everyone to see it.”

