Lana Del Rey has not had the best track record lately at UK festivals. Last year, her headlining set at Glastonbury was cut short after she came onstage 30 minutes late. Saturday night at Reading was a similar situation: After arriving about 15 minutes late to her headlining set at that festival, her mic was cut off during the encore, with about five minutes left to go. The festival later apologized and said it was “an error by the Reading production team.”

According to Setlist.fm, Del Rey was doing “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but I have it” when her sound and visuals cut after the first verse. Her fireworks still went off, though! The Reading & Leeds Instagram shared an apology on their story saying that they “apologize unreservedly to Lana and her fans” for cutting her “incredible set short.” She’s headlining Leeds tonight, and hopefully that goes over better. See some relevant videos below.

so Lana came on late and then they cut her off so she just sat there during the fireworks and then left lol #lanadelrey #readingfestival pic.twitter.com/zfERH48cJm — claire (@intofakesmile) August 24, 2024