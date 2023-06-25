Lana Del Rey headlined Glastonbury on Saturday night, but her set was cut short after she started her performance 30 minutes late. “I was so fucking late that I’m about to rush this set today,” she said to the audience as she was coming out onto stage. “If they cut power, I’m super fucking sorry, my hair takes so long to do. I love you to do death Let’s keep on running the set as it’s supposed to go.”

She got through about two-thirds of her planned set list, but her microphone was cut off during “Video Games,” which resulted in the crowd singing that song, and “Summertime Sadness,” to Lana as she walked along the barricade on her way out of the festival.

Here’s footage:

https://twitter.com/SOURtoBurn/status/1672745062835580928