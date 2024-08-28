Sunflower Bean’s new self-produced EP Shake is billed as some of the hardest, heaviest music of the indie trio’s career, a sentiment backed up by the snarling bluesy guitar riff that snakes its way through the title track. The instrumental for new single “Teach Me To Be Bad” — out today, though they’ve been playing it live for well over a year — hits like a crisp modern update on “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” like something the Dead Weather might kick out. Julia Cumming’s breathy and expressive vocal lends itself well to the surroundings. She says the song is about “a chance meeting with a special person can change your life forever. It can be exhilarating and frightening to fall madly for someone you barely know.”

The “Teach Me To Be Bad” video, along with the one for “Shake,” is part of a 14-minute video built around the new EP’s music, with each song’s visuals representing one of the natural elements: earth, wind, water, fire, and metal. Sunflower Bean will be premiering that film at Roxy Cinema in NYC on Sept. 25. The event will include a premiere of the full video, a Q&A session with Sunflower Bean and director Isaac Roberts, and a showing of Dario Argento’s Deep Red (1975). Tickets are available here.

Watch the “Teach Me To Be Bad” video below.

Shake is out 9/27 on Lucky Number.