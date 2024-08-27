New York alt-soul singer Foushée is a few weeks away from releasing her new album Pointy Heights, and we’ve already posted her singles “Still Around” and “war.” Today, Foushée follows those track with “100 bux,” an intriguingly bleary and atmospheric track that brings Foushée closer to the fuzzed-out sound of the indie rock zeitgeist.

Steve Lacy, who’s worked with Foushée a bunch of times over the years and who also had a hand in “Still Around,” co-produced “100 bux” with SZA collaborators Sir Dylan and Solomonophonic. The song finds Foushée whisper-singing about recovering from a bad hangover and interpolating Musical Youth’s new-wave/reggae classic “Pass The Dutchie.” Check it out below.

Pointy Heights is out 9/13 on RCA.