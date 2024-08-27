For many years, Future Islands frontman Samuel T. Herring has been making dense, insular indie rap under the name Hemlock Ernst. He’s very good at it, to the point where it doesn’t seem fair that one guy should excel in two very different modes of artistry to this level. Five years ago, Herring teamed up with producer Kenny Segal on the album Back To The House. Now, he’s getting ready to release the new Hemlock Ernst album Studying Absence, and he’s got a new track with ELUCID.

Hemlock Ernst recorded all of Studying Absence with producer Icky Reels, longtime collaborator of Anti-Pop Consortium rapper Beans. We’ve already posted first single “Raised In The South,” and the album features appearances from Beans, Fatboi Sharif, and Egyptian Lover. Now, we get to hear “Remains,” a skronky and tangled collaboration with New York avant-rap great ELUCID, who we know as one half of Armand Hammer and who will release the solo album REVELATOR this fall.

Samuel T. Herring has been operating in the same circles as Armand Hammer for a while. Herring’s Back To The House collaborator Kenny Segal has done a lot with Armand Hammer over the years, and Herring sang on “FaceTime,” a single from billy woods and Segal, last year. On “Remains,” Hemlock Ernst and ELUCID show that they have complementary styles, though they don’t really sound much like each other. Those two voices bounce around Icky Reels’ hall-of-mirrors track, and they give you a lot to process. Listen below.

Studying Absence is out 10/16 on Beans’ label Tygr Rawwk Rcrds.