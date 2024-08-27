As one of the sonic masterminds behind Three 6 Mafia, Memphis rap legend Juicy J helped define the sound of the rap underground for generations to come. In his recent solo work, Juicy has mostly steered into the more cartoonish side of his persona — though, to be fair, there have been a few left turns, like the time that Juicy and Beck both guested on a Black Keys song earlier this year. But it’s still a little surprising to see Juicy J dropping what he calls a “jazz/hiphop album” today.

In a recent Stereogum feature, Logic mentioned that he’d produced an entire album for Juicy J and that it would have “some Dilla/Tribe vibes.” That album doesn’t appear to be the same as Ravenite Social Club, the new LP that Juicy released today. Juicy is a prolific figure; he and underground rap fixture Xavier Wulf released their collaborative project Memphis Zoo last month. But Ravenite Social Club, named after the ’80s and ’90s headquarters of the Gambino Crime Family, is a very different look.

On Ravenite Social Club, Juicy J employs the talents of jazz musicians like Robert Glasper and Emi Secrest. He produces everything himself, chopping up expansive horns and keys into beats that show a different side of his signature sound. He also steers into social commentary on some songs. That was always part of his Three 6 Mafia verses but which was never, let’s say, the focus of his persona. The album is an interesting move from a rap lifer, and it’s worth a listen. Check it out below.