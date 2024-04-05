The new Black Keys album Ohio Players is out today, which means we get to hear “Paper Crown,” their song with Beck and Juicy J. They also made a video for Noel Gallagher co-write “On The Game” checking in on Derrick Tuggle, the star of their 2011 “Lonely Boy” video. Tony Hawk also makes a brief appearance, joining Tuggle to reprise the famous dance sequence.

In my opinion, even apart from the fun video, “On The Game” is the far more rewarding musical exercise. I guess that’s why they gave that one a music video, even without the extra star power provided by Beck Hansen and Mr. Three 6 Mafia. Below, check out both songs, and stick around for the whole album if you want.

Ohio Players is out now on Nonesuch.