The Black Keys – “Paper Crown” (Feat. Beck & Juicy J)

Larry Niehues

New Music April 5, 2024 11:27 AM By Chris DeVille

The Black Keys – “Paper Crown” (Feat. Beck & Juicy J)

Larry Niehues

New Music April 5, 2024 11:27 AM By Chris DeVille

The new Black Keys album Ohio Players is out today, which means we get to hear “Paper Crown,” their song with Beck and Juicy J. They also made a video for Noel Gallagher co-write “On The Game” checking in on Derrick Tuggle, the star of their 2011 “Lonely Boy” video. Tony Hawk also makes a brief appearance, joining Tuggle to reprise the famous dance sequence.

In my opinion, even apart from the fun video, “On The Game” is the far more rewarding musical exercise. I guess that’s why they gave that one a music video, even without the extra star power provided by Beck Hansen and Mr. Three 6 Mafia. Below, check out both songs, and stick around for the whole album if you want.

Ohio Players is out now on Nonesuch.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Paul McCartney Shares Statement On Beyoncé’s “Blackbird” Cover

1 day ago 0

Camila Cabello Says Playboi Carti’s “I Luv It” Scenes Are In A Gas Station Because He Showed Up After The Video Shoot Wrapped

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Vampire Weekend Only God Was Above Us

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest