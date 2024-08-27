Bad Moves come from Washington, DC and make incisive, spirited DIY power-pop. Over the past few months, they’ve released the very good singles “New Year’s Reprieve,” “Let Rats Inherit The Earth,” and “Hallelujah.” Next month, they’ll release Wearing Out The Refrain, the new album that bandleader David Combs co-produced with Hop Along/Algernon Cadwallader member Joe Reinhart. Today, they’ve got another single, and its video stars a bunch of alt-comedy greats.

Bad Moves’ latest single is called “Outta My Head,” and it’s a top-shelf punky-poppy singalong with a huge chorus and some real nervy Superchunk/Ted Leo energy. That should be enough to convince you to check it out, but if not, please consider the all-star video. In the “Outta My Head” clip, we see what happens when everyday people, like the members of Bad Moves and their friends, have to wear those conical collars that keep dogs from chewing their own surgical scars. It looks unpleasant! Phones and wine glasses become major problems!

The “Outta My Head” video puts those collars on the members of Bad Moves and on alt-comedy legends Margaret Cho, Josh Gondelman, and Chris Gethard. It’s also got cone-collar cameos from the likes of Martha, Cheekface, Suzie True, and Chris Farren. After suffering the indignity of everyday life in cone collars, many of these folks get to blow off steam at what looks like a very fun Bad Moves gig. David Combs co-directed the video with Benjamin Epstein, Guillan Leonardo, and Kate Sweeney; check it out below.

Wearing Out The Refrain is out 9/13 on Don Giovanni.