In December, DC’s Bad Moves released “New Year’s Reprieve,” their first material since their 2020 album Untenable. It was named one of our Best Songs Of The Week, and today the power-pop quartet is sharing “Let Rats Inherit The Earth.”

“Let Rats Inherit The Earth” grapples with the bleakness of the world in an infectious, triumphant way, reminiscent of Harvey Danger’s 1997 hit “Flagpole Sitta.” Here’s what Bad Moves said about “Let Rats Inherit The Earth”:

Not the geographic sense — more like displacement from purpose, from knowing your role in the reality you inhabit. You could think of it as the natural effect of living in our current historical moment, where consensus about what is and isn’t real feels harder and harder to find, where increasingly crushing news cycles seem to fill every inch of a techno-dystopian landscape headed for increasingly inevitable ecological disaster. Or maybe it’s just the malaise that comes at a certain time in everyone’s life: barreling through rote routines, pushing against a wave of economic stressors that never seems to recede. Maybe time itself is unraveling around us. Whatever the source, it’s the feeling of hope and purpose fading into a blur of sameness, of justice and truth falling out of reach, of opening your eyes each morning and diving headlong into the void. And not like a chill meditative void, just dull darkness. Enjoy!

“Let Rats Inherit The Earth” and “New Year’s Reprieve” will appear on their next album, arriving on Don Giovanni this fall. Hear “Let Rats Inherit The Earth” below.