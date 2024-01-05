The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Bad Moves - "New Year's Reprieve"

New Year’s Eve is usually an optimistic occasion — a chance to start anew, a metaphorical turning of the page toward a future of your own making. But as Bono once proclaimed, nothing changes on New Year’s Day. Bad Moves offer similar sentiments on “New Year’s Reprieve,” their instant-classic offering into the canon of pessimistic holiday songs. The track is so pleasantly bouncy that it would be easy to get lost in the Velocity Girl-does-Dear Catastrophe Waitress indie-pop sock-hop vibe and miss the message completely. But don’t let that jaunty rhythm section or the sweet tunefulness of Katie Park’s vocals distract you from their intense skepticism that anything awesome is just around the corner.



On “New Year’s Reprieve,” Park drops bars from start to finish. Early on, they show off their storytelling skills via an anecdote about “cleaning literal shit from a dive bar toilet and ringing in 2019.” By the end, they’re shaping their doubts and worries into a bop-along philosophical-treatise grand finale. “Do you believe that there’ll be relief?/ Do you believe that it’ll be OK?” they conclude. “I guess we’ll find out, but I have my doubts/ It’ll come before the end of my days.” The effect is something like Charlie Brown singing about his existential angst at one of the Peanuts’ dance parties, except there’s no way that guy could write hooks like this. —Chris