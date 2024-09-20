The Story Behind Every Song On Jamie xx’s New Album In Waves

Being a member of one of the defining indie rock bands during the 2010s is a well-deserved confidence booster. A year after the xx released 2017’s I See You, their third album, bandmate and childhood friend Oliver Sim remembered a chat he had with producer Jamie xx about the future when they were teenagers. “I think I’m at peace with the fact that I’m not going to make big waves in the world,” Sim recalled Smith saying. It’s a statement that buzzes with teenage insecurity or foreshadows a cool humility. Whatever the tone, its sentiment was undoubtedly wrong.

In retrospect, that moment reads as the opposite of a self-fulfilling prophecy. Already an acclaimed musician outside of his work with the xx, he’s now ready to release his long-awaited sophomore album In Waves, the follow-up to 2015’s In Colour. After nine years, his debut album feels eternal while capturing the essence of the mid 2010s — a bright, promising period right before everything unraveled. In Waves feels like a subconscious wink to that adolescent proclamation, with tracks that evoke gossiping with friends in the club bathroom to late night existential chats, offering a space where the ego can be indulged and then liberated.

In Waves operates, in several aspects, as an antithesis to its predecessor. There are loads more flock-to-the-floor bangers, harbingers of sweat and euphoria. There are significantly more collaborations, including contributions from his bandmates, Robyn, and the Avalanches. Even the album cover is purposefully drained of the Technicolor prominent in past artwork.

Still, Smith’s confidence, along with his craft, is continuously being pushed and refined. While chatting over the phone, he elaborates more on this project’s shift. “I care less about what people think,” he says. “In Colour being my first album, even though it was made very insularly, I was aware that it was going to be out there in the world. It was an exciting prospect for me to be able to carve my own way out as a solo person. And this time, I’ve had to overcome that, and sort of go the opposite way and stop thinking about the fact that everyone’s gonna hear it in order to be able to finish it. And it’s a much nicer place to be mentally.”

In the conversation below, Jamie xx unpacks his fluctuating relationship with dance music, the importance of mistakes, and how this album came to be the most genuine impression of himself.

1. “Wanna”

JAMIE XX: I definitely was still sort of trying to find my way into why I was making an album whilst that track still existed. I never thought of that track as necessarily being on an album. I made it quite fast as a thing to play in my DJ sets, to have a reset moment and have a moment of calm. I played it out for years, and people kept asking me about it.

After the album came together, did you have a better sense of why you wanted this song to open the journey?

JAMIE XX: I spent a long time trying to tracklist this album to make it feel like an album, basically. It’s still very important to me that albums feel like albums, especially in this time of streaming and stuff. I always put that one in the middle of all my tracklists when I was trying to work it out. And then I played the album to Kieran Hebden, Four Tet. He told me, basically, to flip it all around — what is the first half used to be the second half. That was a great piece of advice. That was a big part of the puzzle in how to make the album work.

What made it click for you looking back on that change?

JAMIE XX: I was hesitant to do it for a while anyway. I like that that’s the start of the album because it kind of feels like entering from the end of In Colour. As the album progresses it gets further away from In Colour.

After finishing In Colour, did you already know you wanted to do another album?

JAMIE XX: I did a little while after I finished it, maybe a year after. I was always making music. I always am, wherever I am. And I had a whole idea about what the next album would be. Then I went home after we made the xx third album; I had some time at home in between tours. I tried to execute the idea that I had in my head about what my next album would be. I made loads of music. But because there was a concept behind it, it was a bit boring and it didn’t actually come to life the way that I’d imagined. All the music that I make that I think works and makes me feel something is usually a series of mistakes. It’s sort of following the route that the music, the creation, takes me down rather than having any preconceived idea.

I love that. I’m also curious to ask about the sampling here. How did the Double 99 sample and the Andy Quinn sample become married in your mind?

JAMIE XX: As I was trying to make something for my DJ sets, I wanted to have something that was very recognizable, especially in the UK, then flip it on its head and sort of take people by surprise, and sort of maybe emotionally jerk a big crowd in a DJ set. Which is something I always like to do. And I love those strings which I’d originally seen in some movie trailer. I’d been sampling them for a while, trying to fit them in various other things and never quite worked. It then was a mixture of strings that I’d made and that string sample but eventually worked on this.

2. “Treat Each Other Right”

To your point about getting away from In Colour, this feels so much sharper and urgent than the easiness of In Colour. How’d this track come about and why did you choose it to announce the project?

JAMIE XX: It was one of the last things that I made for the album. I was in a “fuck it” headspace. I wanted to make something that was really fun for me to make and make it kind of erratic with tempo changes. It came about quite quickly, which doesn’t happen that often. I was trying loads of things and not thinking too much about it because I was at the end of the album process and I thought one last go at something could make the album better. I was listening to a lot of current producers that, especially out of the UK and a bit in Europe, are doing similar stuff—fast and break beaty and also kind of quite intense with lots of little drops and changes throughout rather than a traditional structure, which I really liked. And I have been playing a lot of that sort of stuff in my DJ sets, so it was kind of my attempt at doing that and being inspired by the younger generation.

What were those specific artists that were inspiring you?

JAMIE XX: Loads of stuff that has not even come out, but that’s on SoundCloud. That sort of thing. There’s a whole generation of producers and a lot of those sounds being played on pirate radio in the UK at the moment. Metrist is a guy who — he actually played at the Floor in London, that was the first time I’ve met him — but I’ve been listening to his productions, and it’s very much that sort of world. It’s almost like listening to a movie trailer or but you can also dance to it. It’s wild.

The visual that accompanies it is quite dramatic and almost scary. Were you visualizing the space or scene of what these tracks would be like?

JAMIE XX: What I’ve learned over the years is find somebody whose work you love, and who can pull off anything, pull it off better than you could ever dream of, and let them do whatever they want. I’ve definitely had a few experiences of collaborating, and there being too many cooks. And it gets watered down. So Rosie Marks, who directed the video, was living with me in LA during the lockdown. And we were working side by side and going surfing every day. And basically just doing that as a routine. And inspiring each other, but working in totally different fields. So I always knew that I wanted to ask her to do something when the music finally came out.

3. “Waited All Night” (Feat. Romy & Oliver Sim)

JAMIE XX: We’ve never all had solo projects out until like this year. Now we’ve been back in the studio as a band, and the dynamic is a little bit different because I guess there’s options. My frame of mind, and what I’m trying to get across from my side of the studio, is that we should just not be thinking about things in terms of putting anything in any pockets. Anything could be for us. It’s great that we have these other outlets, but we basically just should be making music and having fun. And that’s kind of the best bit.

Speaking to your past experience with too many cooks in the kitchen. This album focuses a lot more on collaboration. Was that an intentional thing to collaborate more on this album, maybe having had experience of how to find a balance with other artists?

JAMIE XX: Generally, In Colour was very inward. I spent a lot of time making it in my headphones on my own. And I definitely spent a lot of time making this on my own as well. And it’s kind of my happy place. But it can also get very confusing when you have nobody to bounce ideas off of. The sound of this album feels to me like it’s a bit more outward. I’ve finished a lot of the tracks by playing them to crowds. The collaborations — although sometimes uncomfortable for me to go into a studio with a whole new set of people and spend days working on stuff, it’s definitely out of my comfort zone — but it always is good for me, even if it means the end of the session I get to go home and make music on my own again, but I feel inspired. So that was part of the process of the collaboration.

4. “Baddy On The Floor” (Feat. Honey Dijon)

How did you connect with Honey Dijon? Did you have conversations about how any kind of dance music or house music has been taking over mainstream charts?

JAMIE XX: I met her when we played together in Spain, or in Bilbao. The xx put on a festival in Bilbao. And Honey came down and played. That’s the first time I’d seen her and met her. That was a long time ago. She was just awesome and so cool and just a great DJ. We kept in touch a little bit. She got in contact during the pandemic and asked me to make some music for her album. And it was at a point where I was struggling to make anything that felt good to me, or like maybe I was putting too much pressure on myself. So as soon as I had her in mind, for making music, it kind of all just flowed. And I made the basis of “Baddy On The Floor” in one day. And then I was in a good state of mind and able to make loads of music after that. So I was very grateful to her for that inspiration.

What was the thinking behind putting that song out as the first single?

JAMIE XX: I think it’s quite instant. And I’d been playing at festivals a bunch. It always went down well. And it’s also quite different to what people might expect having only heard In Colour.

How has your mindset changed about dance music and its social impact?

JAMIE XX: It was very noticeable as the world was opening up after the pandemic, and there were all these little raves happening near where I live. Because it was still illegal, but people just had to get together and dance. I thought it was a beautiful thing to see. And it made me feel the same things that I felt when I first started going to clubs.

Part of the struggle of making this album was the fact that the first album was popular. And, that dance music went from being, to me at least, this thing that I loved, that was very dear to my heart and personal — obviously, a lot of people loved it — but it kind of still felt like it was underground and cool. I felt lucky to be able to experience and be a part of that. There was especially a scene that was coming out of where I lived in London, so it made me feel especially close to it. It going from that to where we we’re at now with it being everywhere, being all pop music, and it kind of losing a certain edge. I had to get my head around all that stuff. And in the end, stop thinking about everybody else and what it means to everybody else, and what I had done and what that may have meant to some people. Just make music for the joy of it and go back to the reasons why I started making music when I was just doing it in my bedroom without expecting anybody to hear it. That allowed me to be able to finish this record.

Was it just making music that felt different or listening to dance music as well that felt like you weren’t connecting in the same way?

JAMIE XX: I still like going out and going to clubs, it’s always a thing for me no matter where my general thoughts were about listening to dance music. But I stopped listening to most modern music for a long time at home because it would make me think about work and made me think about what I would do. I just wanted to use music as I used to — for pure pleasure. So I was listening to stuff, there wasn’t anything like what I was making. That’s why some of the samples ended up creeping into the album, as well, because I was listening to a lot of soul and jazz.