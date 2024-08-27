Challenger In Fulton County DA Race Says She’ll End Young Thug’s Trial If Elected

Young Thug and members of his YSL crew have been facing trial on RICO charges for months, and after the recent recusal of multiple judges, there’s no end in sight. One potential conclusion could come in the form of new leadership in the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.

The DA currently overseeing the case is Democrat Fani Willis, who is also involved in prosecuting Donald Trump for campaign violations in Georgia, and who has been the subject of controversy herself. She’s up for reelection this fall, and her opponent, Republican Courtney Kramer, is using the YSL case as leverage in her campaign, as Atlanta News First points out.

“I have watched the ongoing trial and endless prosecution of YSL,” Kramer wrote in a new statement posted on Twitter/X. “With no apparent justice in sight, I have become highly concerned and disappointed in the prosecutorial oversight in this case. As time goes on, the public has witnessed a trial that is undoubtedly over prosecuted by attorneys who have repeatedly been admonished for lack of trial preparation.” Kramer promises that, if elected, she will “end this prosecution immediately,” and she challenges Willis to do the same. “This is not about right versus left,” Kramer writes, “this is about right versus wrong.”

Here’s her full statement, which makes sure to take shots at Willis whenever possible:

As the Republican Nominee for Fulton County District Attorney, I have watched the ongoing trial and endless prosecution of YSL. With no apparent justice in sight, I have become highly concerned and disappointed in the lack of prosecutorial oversight in this case. As time goes on, the public has witnessed a trial that is undoubtedly over prosecuted by attorneys who have repeatedly been admonished for lack of trial preparation: a complete and utter waste of the court’s time. Prosecutors were most recently condemned by the current Judge for not following the ethical and legal duty to disclose exculpatory evidence that could prove fruitful for the defense, one of the most basic requirements in the courtroom. With more than 180 acts listed in the indictment with 28 defendants, this case was brought to bring fame to current DA Fani Willis, not to bring justice to the community. I am absolutely dumbfounded as to the motives in spending endless amounts of taxpayer dollars on a prosecution that is based almost entirely on witnesses with little to no credibility. Not only have I lost any ounce of faith that justice is in fact being served and the people of Fulton County are being advocated for in an ethical and transparent manner, but this case should have ended by now. Even former DA Paul Howard declined to bring this case, and now the public can see why. If I am elected as the next District Attorney of Fulton County, I promise to end this prosecution immediately. I challenge my opponent to do the same thing, the right thing, and end this prosecution and release the accused in this case who are being held without bond. If elected, I intend to restore justice, transparency, and integrity to the Office of the District Attorney and the dismissal of the YSL case will be my first official action toward that goal. Fulton County citizens should feel safe in their own homes, parking their cars on the street and shopping in their own communities. Victims of sex crimes should know that their elected prosecutor prioritizes spending taxpayer dollars clearing the backlog of rape kits and not prosecuting cases for media attention. This is not about right versus left; this is about right versus wrong. Above all else, this is about the future of Fulton County and holding accountable those who are elected to serve and seek actual justice.

It would be interesting to know what Kramer’s thoughts on the case might be if she wasn’t running against Willis, but hypotheticals are of no use to us here. In any case, it’s some skillful political maneuvering by Kramer.