The more music Mediocre put out, the more sarcastic their band name becomes. Seriously, last month’s “Fun Time Fix (We Go Go),” from their forthcoming debut album Growth Eater, was awesome. Now, the LA indie rock duo is back with “Litterbug!,” and it’s somehow even better.

“It’s about an awareness of littering your environment with your own clutter and your own racing thoughts with endless chatter, perpetually disorganized and entrapped by chaos,” the band explained. “Knowing that these issues are self constructed is what makes the wound sting the most, and coming to terms with your own trash, your own litter, is the only way to actually find the guts to start picking it up.”

Much like “Fun Time Fix (We Go Go),” “Litterbug!” just makes me want to dance. Experience its greatness below.

Growth Eater is out 9/27 on Dangerbird.