Everyone is stoked about the Oasis reunion. Lindsey Jordan, a documented Oasis head, is certainly no exception. Snail Mail played a free set in New York’s Central Park Tuesday night, and nodded to the Brothers Gallagher with a rendition of “Supersonic.”

Jordan has covered Oasis before, having done “Wonderwall” a handful of times over the years and “Live Forever” once last year. But it looks like Tuesday night’s show, with openers Tim Heidecker and Fenne Lily, is the only time she’s sung “Supersonic” at a show. Watch a fan-made clip of the cover below.